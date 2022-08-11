Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Comparison

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -473.45% -61.46% -54.44% Twist Bioscience -112.91% -31.01% -25.58%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.40 million 31.56 -$13.07 million ($0.44) -6.09 Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 22.38 -$152.10 million ($3.96) -13.29

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.