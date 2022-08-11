Tyson Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.06 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

