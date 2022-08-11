U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

