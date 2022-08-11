U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
