UDR, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.24.
UDR Stock Up 2.5 %
UDR Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.
Institutional Trading of UDR
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.