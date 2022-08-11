United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

NYSE:X opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

