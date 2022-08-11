Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 123.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $112.64 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

