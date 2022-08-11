Univest Sec Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

