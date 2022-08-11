Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,446,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,333,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

