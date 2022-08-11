Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.