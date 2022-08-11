Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 119,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,439 shares of company stock worth $114,183 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

