Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 1,044.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,044.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 12-month low of $140.37 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 49.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

