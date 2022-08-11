Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 1,044.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,044.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of VTWG stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 12-month low of $140.37 and a 12-month high of $240.00.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
