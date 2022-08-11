Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,675,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
VTIP stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $52.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
