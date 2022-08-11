Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $93.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.