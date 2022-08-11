Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,414,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,952,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,470 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,463 shares during the period.

