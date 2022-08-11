Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $67.13.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Featured Articles
