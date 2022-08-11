Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock worth $2,585,905. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

