Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 10.7% After Earnings Beat

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares were up 10.7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 2,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 42.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 201.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 14.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 187,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -698.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.58.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
