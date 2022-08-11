Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 271,172 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,172 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

