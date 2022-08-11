Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,177 shares of company stock worth $4,308,631. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

PLMR opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

