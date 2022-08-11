Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,445 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

