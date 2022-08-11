Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 321,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
