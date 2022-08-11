Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -225.22 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $379.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

