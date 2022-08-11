Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

