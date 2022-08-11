Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,696,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,370,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

