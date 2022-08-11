Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,772 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

