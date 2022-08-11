Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 354.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of QDEL opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

