Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $452.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.83.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

