Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in APA by 8,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

