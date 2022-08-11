Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $24.53. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 22,037 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.41.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
