VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 50.8% in July

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VirTra by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTSI opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

