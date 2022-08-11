VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 46.1% in July

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 16,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. William Blair lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,570,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,301,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

