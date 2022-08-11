VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

