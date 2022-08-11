Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 787,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 376,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $2,128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,753,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,907,113.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

