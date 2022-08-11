Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.80. Vuzix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 34,200 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $82,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $105,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vuzix by 39.7% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vuzix by 75.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 55,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vuzix by 63.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 529,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Stock Up 16.6 %

Vuzix Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

