Vuzix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,515 call options.

Vuzix Trading Up 16.6 %

Vuzix stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vuzix by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

