Vuzix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,515 call options.
Vuzix Trading Up 16.6 %
Vuzix stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
