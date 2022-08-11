Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKCMF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €157.00 ($160.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

