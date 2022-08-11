Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WAFU stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

