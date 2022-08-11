Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 1,018.5% from the July 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Waldencast Acquisition Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition
Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast Acquisition (WALD)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.