Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 1,018.5% from the July 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Waldencast Acquisition Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

