Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALDW. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,358 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $631,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WALDW stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76.

