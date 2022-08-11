Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 338,703 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$180.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$440,319.72.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

