Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
