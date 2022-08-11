Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11).

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after buying an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,269,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,200. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.