Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX):
- 8/8/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/8/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $125.00.
- 7/15/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NBIX opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 970.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
