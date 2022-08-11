Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Critical Review

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Wereldhave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wereldhave 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Wereldhave has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Wereldhave.

This table compares Global Self Storage and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 28.96% 6.75% 4.67% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and Wereldhave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.79 $3.28 million $0.31 18.13 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Wereldhave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Wereldhave

(Get Rating)

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.