Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 1,375.0% in July

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of WINC stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.