Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 1,375.0% in July

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WINC stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

