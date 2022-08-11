Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

