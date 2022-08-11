Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

