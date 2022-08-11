WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WestRock Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.