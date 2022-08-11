Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WHLRP opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

