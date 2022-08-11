William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.67). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.