William Blair Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LHC Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

